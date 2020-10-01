Steve Angello & Sebastian Ingrosso’s Essential Mix turns 15 years old

By Jake Gable

The Essential Mix is deemed as the holy grail for most producers, and for Steve Angello or Sebastian Ingrosso, that was no different. The series, crafted by BBC Radio 1‘s legendary DJ and broadcaster, Pete Tong, has hosted a vast array of the biggest names from the electronic scene across the past two decades, including fellow Swede Avicii, and many more. On this day in 2005, two thirds of the SHM trio, who met in their youth through a shared love of Daft Punk, were invited to record a mix for Tong, with the Swedes eventually paying the favour back to him via a warm-up slot for the Brit during their iconic Swedish House Mafia show at the MK Bowl in 2012.

With the pair later known for hits like ‘Save The World’ and ‘Don’t You Worry Child‘, the 2005 era saw the duo spin through an eclectic mix of more groove-focused house hits, tinged with that seductive electro sound long before ‘EDM’ boomed in the way it did during the ‘teenies’ decade. Dropping in a wealth of their own early productions including Steve Angello’s ‘Teasing Mr Charlie’ and ‘Chord’, the pair also stirred in sizzling thumpers from the lies of Style of Eye, Chemical Brothers, Steve Lawler, and the late Erick Morillo, with a highlight proving to be the JD Booty Mix of ‘Work This Pussy.’

15 years later and this mix still sounds as fantastic as ever, but with Steve Angello’s social media accounts now fully wiped, in the same way as Axwell and Sebastian Ingrosso’s, we can only hope that the Mafia end their period of silence soon, with fans growing increasingly restless following their Stockholm reunion in 2019. Whilst we continue to wait, you can relive this glorious mix, in full, below via Soundcloud: