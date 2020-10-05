Swedish House Mafia x Tinie Tempah collab ‘Miami 2 Ibiza’ turns 10 years old

By Jake Gable 28

Ahhh, Swedish House Mafia… Remember those guys? In what is quickly verging into ‘back in my day’ territory, a trio formed of Axwell, Sebastian Ingrosso and Steve Angello ruled the world, and catapulted ‘EDM’ into the spotlight! In fact, ‘EDM’ wasn’t even a term really used until the Swedes came along! The boom of the genre during the opening years of the past decade was like nothing we’ve ever seen in the electronic industry before, with dance music hits dominating the radio charts on a weekly basis thanks to acts such as Calvin Harris, David Guetta, Zedd, and Avicii. But there can be no doubting that the Swedes were the ones who started it, when they were “surrounded by some bunnies, and it ain’t f*cking Easter” with Tinie Tempah in 2010. We are, of course, referring to ‘Miami 2 Ibiza’.

Acting as the follow-up to ‘One (Your Name)’ featuring Pharrell, the track – which spent a mind-boggling 27 consecutive weeks in the UK singles charts, also peaked at number #4 in the Top 40, and was a bona fide commercial success. Paving the way for their future hits such as ‘Save The World’, ‘Antidote’, ‘Greyhound’, and sing-a-long classic ‘Don’t You Worry Child’, the track also preceded the release of Tinie Tempah’s debut album during a moment when both acts ruled the musical world. Since Swedish House Mafia’s dispersal in 2013 during the culmination of their ‘One Last Tour‘ performances, the group sensationally returned at Ultra Music Festival in Miami in March 2018, with Axwell famously declaring:

“It’s Swedish House Mafia for life this time!”

However, since a trio of reunion shows in Stockholm in May 2019, and further performances at the likes of Creamfields, the Swedes have fallen fully silent. Whilst the world awaits fresh SHM music, it’s time to relive one of their biggest anthems below. This is the mighty ‘Miami 2 Ibiza’…

Image Credit: Rukes.com