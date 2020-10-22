Timmy Trumpet to perform concert at the Sydney Cricket Ground

By Juan Llorens 9

Timmy Trumpet returns for another virtual concert after garnering over seven million views across platforms on his first stream in 2020. This time, the Australian artist will be performing a special Halloween set known as Timmy Trumpet’s FREAKSHOW at the renowned Sydney Cricket Ground on October 31st.

Global Live, a new streaming initiative partnered with Vimeo, is joining forces with Timmy Trumpet to put together a must-watch performance. Airing at 9 PM AEST, Timmy is taking the stage at the historic 160-year-old Sydney Cricket Ground. The mainstage artist will be bringing the same energy from the festival shows straight to your living room. Paired up with what will be an amazing set, Timmy Trumpet will be debuting new music. Sydney Cricket and Sports Grounds Chief Executive Kerrie Mather states:

“The SCG has hosted all sorts of live sport and entertainment events, but this is a first in its 160-year history. Timmy Trumpet is a global sensation and will bring a whole new audience to our ground. We’ve seen the return of fans to sport already at the SCG and Timmy Trumpet’s concert is another important step in the return of live entertainment.”

We can’t wait to see another artist push the boundaries of digital performances! Make sure to clear some space for the set, as you will not want to miss it. The set will stream via Global Live at 3 AM PST, 6 AM EST, and 11 AM UTC.

Image Credit: Timmy Trumpet Press