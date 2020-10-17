UK Arts Council grants a further £76 million in funding

By Mike Davies 8

The UK government, via Arts Council England, have allocated a further £76 million in grants to companies and organisations across the country, in addition to the £257 million granted last week. As part of an ongoing effort to shore-up the industry during the Covid19 pandemic, the funding takes the form of grants, not loans, and aims to keep the industry going while it is forced into a prolonged closure.

The second round features the same wide variety of organisations and companies across the arts sector, from dance, to theatre, to music, and more. Notable among the dance music space is much loved live events and streaming platform Boiler Room with £791,000, Lock n’ Load Events with £249,000, booking agency NGE Music with £180,000, Mint Festival at £100,000, Cocoon In The Park at £100,000, and various grants for important “behind the scenes” companies such as dbnAudile (lighting and audio hire), Showforce (event and stage crew), and Britannia Row (audio equipment and backline hire), along with a multitude of others.

There has however been controversy around the process behind how the UK Arts Council are issuing grants, with companies such as Printworks London and Studio 338 reporting that they were denied funding, despite applying correctly and within time. The Nighttime Industries Association (NTIA) has already put out a statement saying they are “shocked and dismayed” at the decisions.

More funding rounds are due in the coming weeks. For a full list of the latest grants, see the full list here.

Image Credit: Jenna Foxton/Fanatic 2017