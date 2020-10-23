W&W x AXMO – Rave Love ft. Sonja

By Ellie Mullins 30

Time for a new release from Dutch DJ and producer duo W&W now, and this one is a big one! ‘Rave Love’ comes as a collaboration between AXMO and Sonja. AXMO are also duo producers, with a unique style of big room that has garnered attention from the likes of Maurice West, Blasterjaxx and of course, W&W. Releasing their first EP back in March titled ‘Contrast’, they are well on their way to becoming superstars. Sonja is a relatively newer artist, lending her vocal work to a few electronic tracks and this one is bound to catapult her vocal style into the limelight.

‘Rave Love’ had been teased for a while now, with it receiving its first play to the world four months ago when the duo teamed up with event titans ALDA for a virtual rave with mind-blowing technology which situated them in a 3D augmented arena. Playing it towards the end of the set, fans are happy to finally see a release. ‘Rave Love’ is, unexpectedly, a beautifully hyped up piece of music that can’t help but send smiles across our faces. Certainly needed for these dark and somewhat depressing times, W&W, AXMO and Sonja have come along to give us the boost we needed in the form of unique big room entertainment. Sonja’s vocals fit perfectly into the vibe of the track, almost like her voice was made for big room.

This track is the first of many IDs that W&W have up their sleeve, and we can’t wait to see what they release next! ‘Rave Love’ is out now, and is available to listen to on Spotify below and other streaming sites here.

Image credit: Rukes.com