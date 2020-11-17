DAZZ & Ellie Sax give the 90’s classic hit ‘Scatman’ a modern rendition: Listen

By Harrison Watson 37

DAZZ & Ellie Sax give 90’s classic hit ‘Scatman’ modern renditionThe timeless nineties classic ‘Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)’ by Eurodance icon Scatman John has received a rework, modernising the euphoric melody for a new audience. The rework is courtesy of German future house producer DAZZ, British saxophonist Ellie Sax, and New York based vocalist Jessica Chertock.

The track, titled ‘Scatman (Love Me Loud)’, features Chertock’s heartfelt vocals, telling the story of someone unafraid to love unconditionally. Her vocals pair beautifully with Sax’s ambient saxophone, which progresses to take the lead in the drop. The drop itself features a bouncy bassline, future house lead, and of course the ever-so-catchy ‘Scatman’ melody.

The 1994 tune is no stranger to modern audiences, having been continually reworked into different genres over the years, including a piano house version from Marco Carpentieri and a hardstyle version from Da Tweekaz, among many others. Released on Loudkult Records, ‘Love Me Loud’, with it’s feel good atmosphere and uplifting summer nature is sure to be regarded as one of the most memorable takes on the track.

The track breathes new life into the original with the infusion of some tropical future house and pop influences. The euphoric 2020 rework gets the track ready for a new audience to fall in love with the ‘(Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)’ melody once again. Stream the track here, or watch below.



Image credit: Scatman (Love Me Loud) Press Pack