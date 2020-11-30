Eric Prydz pupil Charles D drops new release ‘You’ on Swede’s label: Listen

By Jake Gable 5

Eric Prydz needs no introduction at this stage of his career, but one man who might, is Charles D. After releasing a string of tracks on Say What?, Mavic Music and Le Club Records, the U.S artist continues to impress the musical world on account of his powerful production prowess. Now, he’s marking a career first by releasing on Pryda‘s label with the slick progressive gem ‘You’. Verging into the rich and deep tones you’d usually expect to hear from the Swede himself, ‘You’ signals an important landmark moment in the American’s trajectory to date and is sounding like a real firm 2020 favourite on our release radar.

After making his name with the mighty ‘Call On Me‘ in 2004, Eric Prydz moved away from the release (which dropped on the iconic Ministry of Sound label), and the somewhat infamous official video which accompanied it, in favour of a darker sound. Rejecting the chance to join his lifelong pals Axwell, Steve Angello and Sebastian Ingrosso in Swedish House Mafia at the turn of the decade on account of being a self-confessed “control freak”, Prydz started to work on singles like ‘Liberate’ and ‘Generate’, with his ‘OPUS‘ album then launching him into a whole new stratosphere. Since then, the Swede has become a true A-List name in the dance music world, headlining his own EPIC and HOLO events at the Steel Yard in Victoria Park (London) in 2017, and Finsbury Park (London) in 2019. In addition to this, he’s also headlined his own stage at Tomorrowland, and closed Creamfields on numerous occasions in recent year, both as a solo artist, and alongside deadmau5. After securing a two-season Ibiza residency where he was joined weekly by the likes of CamelPhat and former pupil Cristoph, it seems Prydz is now taking Charles D under his wing in a similar manner and we can’t wait to hear further outputs from the American artist!

You can check out ‘You’ below…