Ministry Of Sound Classical returns to London in early 2021

By Mike Davies 13

It’s looking like a long cold winter, but with a Covid-19 vaccine just around the corner and the new year just five weeks away, it seems there is reason to be cheerful. The stalwart of the London dance music scene that is the Ministry of Sound are one of the first to bite as we look for a more positive 2021, with the announcement that they’re due to hold a live event with their Ministry of Sound Classical orchestra at the London Palladium on Friday February 21 2021.

The event will be hosted by the legendary Brandon Block, with various yet-to-be-revealed guests also scheduled to join. Perhaps the biggest news of all is that, in line with the latest Coronavirus restrictions in the UK, the event is set to be open to the public, with “bubbles” of up to six people sitting one metre apart able to buy tickets and attend in person. Indeed, according to the planned vaccine roll-out plans, the most vulnerable and older adults are likely to have been vaccinated by then, along with a good deal of the under 50s, so we may even see restrictions relaxed further by this time.

Ministry Of Sound Classical tickets are on general release now priced from around £50. Check out more details and book yours here.

Image Copyright – Sarah Koury