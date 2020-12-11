How to easily find more Latin Dance Music to spice up your taste

By Yotam Dov 46

Latin cultures are known for a lot of distinct characteristics. Among them are the passion, the food, the dancing, and of course, the music. With so much zest for life, it is unmistakable to notice Latin-inspired cultural experiences and to see why it is so loved around the world. All of the things that make it so special are why people are so interested in learning more about it or getting involved to see why others love the flair that it brings. There is an especial affinity for music because music is a universal language, which makes it a perfect reason to follow the sounds of the South American continent.

Latin music is one of the best kinds of music for dancing and for feeling ready to get up and move in energetic ways because of the tempo and the instrumentation, not to mention the infectious vocals that feel natural to the ears. Latin music is a great way to not only expand your horizons when it comes to your taste in music, but it also gives you a chance to experience new ways of appreciating music as well. Check out these tips on how to find more Latin music to improve your taste.

Look for More Latin Artists

You should make a conscious effort every time you fire up your music streaming apps to look for more Latin music. You don’t have to dive into it right away and start appreciating it, but you can look for curated playlists that will help you get oriented on different types of Latin genres. Some of the genres include Latin pop, salsa, tango, merengue, and reggaeton, to name some of the most popular ones. Look for playlists or genre channels like those to help get you started on your Latin music journey.

Use Music Radios

Sometimes it can be intimidating trying to sift through all of the artists or genres that fall under the umbrella term of Latin music, so it can be best to let someone do it for you on autopilot and just flow with it. After all, that is one of the lessons we can learn from Latin music as a whole. A Bachata Music radio is a good way to let others do the work for you by finding the music you want to hear, and it can be way easier to just listen in and find what you like in an organic way. Radio stations don’t get as much love anymore as streaming services do, so it can be good to help out smaller, niche ones by tuning it.

Read Blogs and Websites

It could be useful to do some reading on the genres as well. Finding new music isn’t always about listening, you want to educate yourself from the perspective of superfans of genres. There are plenty of websites out there dedicated to music journalism and plenty of fan blogs that discuss music of all sorts. These blogs or sites can help you keep up to date on new Latin artists, new music releases and give you plenty of information material to get caught up on Latin music as a whole.

Follow Artists on Social Media

Social media is a great tool that is allowing people to connect with each other regardless of interests, borders, or social circles. What makes social media so great for music lovers is the fact that you now follow a lot of musicians and see what they are up to. How does this help you find more Latin music? The simple answer is that it lets you into the world of the genre that you may have been previously uninvolved in. When you follow more Latin music artists, you are going to get suggestions based on the algorithms that will let you find more artists and music pages much faster than searching on your own.

Look for Other Musicians Inspiration

No two music genres are the same, it would appear, but the reality is that nearly all genres are offshoots or inspirations of one another, which makes it all the more interesting to find artists and genres that are inspired by one another. A lot of pop music is directly related to Latin pop with an infusion of high tempo beats; similarly, a lot of dance music takes cues from Latin genres. You can do your research on genres you already like to find ones that were inspired by Latin music or inspired Latin music back, which can help you ease into genres that will be more familiar to you.

Join Latin Dance Classes

Another great way to get into more Latin music is to associate it with an activity. The best possible activity we can think of that will help you get into more Latin music is by taking Latin dance classes, of course. Salsa and tango are two of the most popular, and you are bound to find classes in your area. Even if local studios or lessons are not able to be offered in person, you can find ways to do it through virtual lessons. You can also find lessons online for free if you want to teach yourself, and they can provide you with some good soundtracks for your dancing needs—a good way to learn new dancing skills and expand your music tastes.

Go to International Music Concerts and Festivals

This one is tricky because, like dance classes, it might be some time until we all get to experience real live music. If you can hold out, it can be good to start planning your next concert or festival adventure, so when the time comes, you are ready to take in more international flair and expand your music interests.

Finding new music has never been easier, but it can be hard starting the search for good new tunes. When it comes to Latin music, this can be even trickier because it could be a totally unfamiliar genre to you. Using these tips, you can easily add more Latin music into your rotation.

Image Credit: Tirachard Kumtanom from Pexels