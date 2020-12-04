W&W’s iconic track ‘Lift Off!’ turns 8 years old

Everyone knows that duo W&W (consisting of Willem van Hanegem and Ward van der Harst) are famous for producing some of the most energetic tracks in electronic dance music history. Every track they release is a surefire hit, and one of them was ‘Lift Off!’.

‘Lift Off!’ celebrates a massive anniversary this month as it has just turned eight years old. Released back in 2012 back when the duo’s career was well and truly lifting off, this track propelled them to fame and secured their spot as ones to watch. Cementing their signature style and making sure everyone knew all about it, this track did wonders in terms of streaming numbers. With well over 5 million hits on the radio edit version of the track on Spotify, it was also featured in such compilation albums as ‘Trance Anthems Top 60’ and ‘Miami 2013’ which was mixed by MYNC, R3HAB and Nari & Milani. It’s fair enough to say that this track made a huge impact on the scene, and everyone was listening to it at the time, and even now it is still timeless and as fresh as ever.

The commanding bass sets the track up for the earth-destroying drop, which invites the listeners to jump up and down in rhythm to the track. Infectious and energetic, this is what W&W are all about, and the track was a perfect introduction to those that hadn’t heard of them before. Do you remember when you heard this track for the first time? Let us know in the comments!

