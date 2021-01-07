Anna Lunoe rings in 2021 with energetic Diplo & Friends Mix: Listen

Anna Lunoe has been consistently pushing boundaries as a producer, vocalist, radio host, and many more in the dance music industry. A woman of many talents indeed, this Australian born producer has had quite an impressive career when it comes down to releases. After dropping her recent playful single “Ice Cream” featuring Japanese artist Nakamura Minami to throwing back to her to future house collaboration on “Stomper” with the one and only Chris Lake, Anna Lunoe is a name many can count on both on and off stage. Ringing in the New Year on the brightest note, Anna Lunoe has released an energetic Diplo & Friends mix which is exclusively on BBC Radio 1. With hidden gems from Chris Lake, Disclosure, Channel Tres & more, Anna Lunoe brings her mixing skills to the table, and let us tell you she does not disappoint.

A perfect gift just in time to celebrate the beginning of 2021 with a dance-ready mix, we suggest you turn up the volume as soon as Chris Lake & Armand van Helden’s “Work” becomes apparent. From initiating the groove right from the start, Anna Lunoe does not hold back to keep us dancing all night long no matter where we are around the globe. Selecting a series of iconic singles we need to hear once again such as her collaboration with Born Dirty on “Badass” to even a taste of Disclosure, this mix only continues to satisfy those listeners craving some solid house music to break it down to. Hinting on infectious basslines and various sonic elements throughout the mix from a selection of top-notch artists, Anna Lunoe has once again not disappointed when it comes down to her musical abilities.

Listen to the full mix here and let us know what you think in the comments below.

my @diplo and friends mix is available for playback now! listen here ➡️➡️➡️ https://t.co/8uEf90HaNT pic.twitter.com/7hrv3enNcq — Anna Lunoe (@annalunoe) January 4, 2021

Photo Credits: Camp Bisco Offical Media