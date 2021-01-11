Disciples unveil official video for hit single ‘I Got You’

By Jake Gable 1

Platinum-selling dance music favourites Disciples have unveiled the official video for their latest single ‘I Got You’, out now, alongside an incredible remix of the track delivered by Ben Hemsley. A captivating modern love story, ‘I Got You’ tells the tale of two colleagues-cum-lovers as they navigate the honeymoon period of their relationship – a perfect visual accompaniment to the track’s lyrical content. When describing the video, Disciples said:

“We don’t like dance videos. They normally feel generic and played out but when the director came up with this idea of a movie trailer for a coming-of-age story set in LA, we thought it was genius. We want the viewer to escape from what’s going on in the world just for a moment. Watching the trailer unfold makes you want to see the full movie”

A certified club hit and Disciples’ first release on the legendary Ministry of Sound, ‘I Got You‘ has already racked up more than 5 million streams, and saw the guys as the cover of Spotify‘s MINT playlist (5 Million followers). With the original track receiving radio support across Radio 1 & R1 Dance, Capital FM & Capital Dance, Kiss FM, amongst others, the song was also added across Capital Dance, Kiss FM, Kiss Fresh and Kiss Dance playlists throughout October. Not stopping there, the trio’s Duvall performed ‘I Got You‘ as a special guest for ‘O Come All Ye Ravers’ – a live globally streamed event from The O2 as part of Pete Tong’s Ibiza Classics.

UK dance music behemoths Disciples have amassed over 1 billion combined streams and 2 billion YouTube views across their catalogue of music. With a plethora of infectious records under their belt, the trio have garnered consistent support across BBC Radio 1, Capital and Kiss FM. Reaching the coveted #1 spot on the station’s Dance Chart for underground banger ’48HRS‘, they have also been crowned Annie Mac‘s ‘Hottest Record In The World‘ and Danny Howard‘s ‘Friday Fire‘ across numerous releases, and have previously enjoyed a six-week run on the station’s A-List with Platinum smash hit ‘On My Mind‘ being the station’s most played record of 2017. Not stopping there, they delivered an impressive mini-mix for Annie Mac and an Essential Mix for Pete Tong which were both met with strong praise.