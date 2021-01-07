Eternal deliver melodic masterpiece ‘No Expectations’ alongside Alkyli: Listen

Bringing transcendent meaning to music production and the electronic scene as a whole, duo Eternal (made up of brothers Connor and Christian Clark) are making a change in the scene with their unique sound. Entering the scene in 2017, nothing has been the same since these two showed up, and they are bringing order to chaos with their future and melodic bass sound. After dedicating a full two years to learning music production through Ableton, they are fully formed and raring to go.

“Life is like music for its own sake. We are living in an eternal now, and when we listen to music we are not listening to the past, we are not listening to the future, we are listening to an expanded present.” – Eternal

‘No Expectations’ is their latest musical offering, featuring Alkyli. Eternal stated that through the creation process of the track, they had to let go of being attached to ideas, and see the bigger picture. The result of their forward thinking is a melodic bass masterpiece, universally enjoyable and a delight to listen to. The powerful female vocals add a sense of allure and emotion to the overall feel of the track, creating intricate layers of sound design which all culminate into ‘No Expectations’, one of the hottest new releases around right now.

Image credit: Blaq Void