Hardwell classic ‘Spaceman’ turns 9 years old

By Jake Gable 20

2012 was undoubtedly a vintage year for Hardwell. One of the main reasons for this blistering run of form throughout the year was the release of ‘Spaceman’ which helped the Dutch producer to skyrocket into the A-List of electronic talent. Following his Tiësto collaboration ‘Zero 76’ in 2011, the ‘Go Hardwell or Go Home’ DJ soon added to his star-studded catalogue with productions such as ‘Encoded’, ‘Apollo’ and Showtek collaboration ‘How We Do’, but it was ‘Spaceman‘ which really catapulted the Breda-born artist into primetime consciousness. Blessed with his trademark sound, huge big-room drops, and an iconic melody, the track was even given a vocal rework at a later date becoming ‘Call Me A Spaceman‘. Going on to achieve his lifelong goal of becoming the number #1 DJ in the world in the DJ Mag Top 100 vote of 2013, Hardwell repeated the feat 12 months later, as detailed in his docu-movie ‘I AM Hardwell’.

Going on to later produce ‘Never Say Goodbye’, ‘Three Triangles’ and ‘Dare You’, Hardwell‘s sound became synonymous with the musical trends of the time, as big-room artists such as Bassjackers, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Quintino, and many more jumping head-first into the big-room sound during this era. As time progressed throughout the decade, the genre’s popularity started to decrease rapidly, despite artists such as W&W or Timmy Trumpet putting their own spin on it in recent times. This was partly due to a declining standard in quality, but also due to the rise of other sub-genres, such as Oliver Heldens & Tchami‘s ‘future house’ movement in 2013/14, the tropical sounds of summer-infused artists such as Sam Feldt, Felix Jaehn and EDX around 2015/16, and the tech-house movement led by CamelPhat, Fisher and Solardo during 2017-19.

Despite this, ‘Spaceman’ – turning 9 years old today – still sounds as fresh as ever and encapsulates the memories from this ‘golden era’ in EDM history perfectly. You can relive the Hardwell classic below: