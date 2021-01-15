ILLENIUM and Dabin unveil dystopian video for ‘Hearts On Fire’ and announce official remixes: Watch

By Alshaan Kassam 7

Taking over the U.S charts and garnering over 4 billion collective streams, ILLENIUM is a producer who has built a fanbase through his signature breathtaking sound design and feel-good production style. Many who have caught this producer in action can attest to his flawless ability to take listeners on a euphoric journey with a side of dubstep. With an ever-evolving sound staying true to melodic bass, ILLENIUM has worked his magic across various elements of celestial electronic, mellow alternative, rock-fuel dubstep, emotional indie, and pop-tinged bass music. Teaming up with Canadian producer and instrumentalist Dabin for their breathtaking single “Hearts On Fire” featuring stunning vocals from the Canadian singer known as Lights, these artists have officially released the dystopian music video which only brings us deeper into the feels with this one.

ILLENIUM and Dabin seamlessly provide a feeling of calmness throughout this powerful single. As their forward-thinking production style fueled with guitar chords and a sensational melody flow immaculately alongside Light’s soothing voice, these artists assure us that there will always be better days with their emotive single. A visually perfect video for a beautiful song, ILLENIUM, and Dabin welcome listeners on a journey through a dystopian world as they explore the realms of melodic bass. With the single definitely being played on repeat, the song has already garnered over 7.5M streams and has upcoming remixes from internationally recognized artists such as Timmy Trumpet, Lucas & Steve, and Bassjackers. Providing us light during some of the darkest of days, ILLENIUM, Dabin, and Lights are clearly the perfect match, and we cannot wait for the upcoming remixes for this impressive masterpiece.

Watch the official music video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Photo Credits: Maddie Córdoba