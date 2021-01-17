Martin Ikin drops heated remix of Oliver Heldens anthem ‘Set Me Free’: Listen

By Jake Gable 7

By this point, you’ll all have a great knowledge of Oliver Heldens, and the Dutchman’s career to this point after bursting into the spotlight with ‘Gecko’ in 2013. But to those unfamiliar with the name of Martin Ikin, the time to pay attention is here, because the UK producer is undoubtedly one of the finest talents in the dance scene right now. After nailing down regular spots at the Toolroom Records residency in Ibiza, regularly performing alongside artists such as Siege, illyus & Barrientos, Leftwing : Kody, and many more at the Eden residency, Martin Ikin has since released huge house anthems on Mark Knight‘s legendary label, thanks to whoppers like ‘How I Feel’ and ‘Following‘. Now – after success on Fisher‘s label with ‘Hooked‘ – Ikin (pronounced ‘eye-kin’, not ‘ick-in’), is back, and this time he’s reworking one of Oli’s biggest hits from 2020.

‘Set Me Free‘ was regularly supported by many of the biggest DJs in the world upon release, featuring in some of the biggest livestreams from last year. The Party Pupils collaboration, which featured MAX on vocals, was widely applauded for the production’s feel-good euphoria and light party-starting sound. But now, Martin Ikin has transformed the original into a true after-hours ripper. Adding in raspy bass textures and a rumbling tech-house style hook, the Brit has sprinkled a dirty flavour on the release, and we absolutely love it! If you’re not too familiar with Martin’s previous work, now is the time to get yourself acquainted, because we’re expecting to see his name on many more festival line-ups in future, such is his huge talent! With Moderna, Oxford/AstraZeneca, and Pfizer now all administering vaccines worldwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, we’re hopeful that festivals, and even club nights, will be returning sooner rather than later! Until then, you can listen to this scintillating remix below!