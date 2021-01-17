One World Radio celebrates 50 Tomorrowland Friendship Mixes

By Ellie Mullins

This week, Tomorrowland‘s very own One World Radio is celebrating a massive milestone of 50 Friendship Mixes. Their Friendship Mix series, happening every Thursday at 20:00 CET, invites the biggest DJs in the world to curate a very special one hour mix, letting them take over the reigns of the radio station to dazzle fans with carefully curated exclusive mixes. One World Radio always has a lot of fun countdowns and exclusive things going on for listeners, but the Friendship Mix is one of their most successful attributes.

Their first mix ever started with Steve Aoki on October 3 of 2019, and since then it has hosted the likes of Oliver Heldens, Nicky Romero, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Lost Frequencies, CamelPhat and many more. Across all platforms in which the Friendship Mix is uploaded to, the three most popular ones (in order) so far have been Vintage Culture, Martin Garrix and Alan Walker. It has been a concept that has become widely popular, and is part of what sets them apart from other electronic music radio stations.

To celebrate the 50th milestone, they invited Alok to celebrate with them, and he brought them a very special 19-track gift, a mix of his own releases and favourite tracks from other artists. This is not the first time Alok has taken over the decks either, as he did the third ever mix back in the month that it started.

You can view all mixes here, and listen to Alok’s 50th edition Friendship Mix below. What’s your favourite Friendship Mix? Let us know in the comments!

Image credit: One World Radio