With the new year bringing joy and celebration to millions of people around the world, less could be said for 27-year-old DJ Marlo Hoogstraten, aka MaRLo. Just days into 2021, thieves broke into Marlo’s home, stealing keys and taking off with two cars as MaRLo and his family slept in the early hours of the morning. The trance producer has since sprung into quick action, calling on the good people of Sydney, Australia, to keep an eye out for the motor vehicles with the hope of their safe return.

Reaching out to family, friends and fans, Hoogstraten wrote:

“Sydney! I need your help urgently. Both of our cars got stolen 3am this morning from our home, they broke into our house whilst myself and my family slept, found the keys and stole our cars – I need your help to keep your eyes out and please let us know if you see our cars somewhere.”

The heartless act has been met with the deepest of sympathy on MaRLo’s social accounts. One connection wrote: “What’s wrong with these people… I’m glad that everything is fine with your family. I hope for justice and that the police will find your cars”, while another said: “Disgusting, sorry to hear man. Just glad you and the fam are safe”.

To help search for the missing cars, Hoogstraten has shared specific details on the stolen possessions. The first car taken is a Maserati Granturismo – dark grey, black wheels, dark tints. The second car is a Mercedes GLC 43 coupe dark silver with Thule roof racks. If you’re located in the Sydney area, we hope you’re keeping a watchful eye out for the cars. You can help MaRLo by sharing his post with as many people as possible. From everyone at We Rave You, we’re hoping for the speedy return of MaRLo’s cars and justice served to the thieves.

