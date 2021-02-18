Alesso & Armin van Buuren share a snippet of their debut collaboration ‘Leave a Little Love’

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 50

It is only February, but one of the most highly anticipated collaborations of this year is already on the way: Alesso and Armin van Buuren shared a short audio of their very first joint single called ‘Leave a Little Love‘, which will be released February 26.

They teased their upcoming song on Valentine’s Day, posting the same cryptic tweet, accouncing the title first. Thankfully, we didn’t have to wait for too long to hear from them after they shared a preview from ‘Leave a Little Love‘ on their socials, which already sounds like it was meant to be played on festival stages. Although the clip is short, the very first collaboration of the two superstars is built on a beautiful, uplifting piano melody, which bears quite close resemblance to Alesso’s signature progressive house sound. What makes it even better, is that it will be another amazing vocal track, as we can hear a male singer’s mesmerizing voice, sharing a tiny bit of the lyrics. Unfortunately, the vocalist’s name is yet to be announced, so for now they left it to our fantasies to figure out who’s elevating the debut joint track of Alesso and Armin van Buuren.

Creating an astonising vocal track is nothing new for either of them. Alesso put together a star-studded discography, working together with Tove Lo, Theo Hutchcraft from Hurts, One Republic‘s Ryan Tedder, Adam Levine, Liam Payne, Hailee Steinfeld, Matthew Koma, Nico & Vinz and Roy English to name a few. When it comes to the production of exhilirating tracks, the King of Trance did his part as well. It is always a nice trip down on memory lane with Armada Music and to listen to Armin’s collaborations with Nadia Ali, his 2012 summer anthem ‘This is What is Feels Like‘ featuring Trevor Guthrie, one of his classics ‘In And Out Of Love‘ featuring Sharon den Adel or ‘Not Giving Up On Love‘ with renowned British songstress, Sophie Ellis-Bextor on the vocals.

February 26 can’t come soon enough, so make sure to pre-save ‘Leave a Little Love’ by Alesso and Armin van Buuren here.

Image Credit: Alesso (via Facebook) and Armin van Buuren (via Facebook)