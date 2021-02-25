25 Best New Tech House Songs on Spotify

Everything started with house music in Chicago during the ’80s. Ever since then, such a high number of subgenres evolved, that the lines became so thin between many of them, that they started to overlap with each other. That is exactly what happened early on in the ’90s with techno and house, when DJs started to showcase the best elements of both worlds, creating so-called “tech house” songs. The groovy and melodic chord progressions keeps clubbers dancing all night while they are still surrounded by an often dark vibe of tech-house tunes. Many people find it impersonal, pointing out that the market is now getting overly saturated with “one size fits all” tech-house songs, while those producers who truly pour their heart into their productions, rarely get as much hype and attention they deserve. Well, one thing is for sure: tech-house has become so popular within the realm of dance music that it was named the best-selling genre last year, according to the 2020 Beaport Review. To better understand this interesting mixture, check out the newly created Tech House Theory 2021 playlist below, including 25 of the recently released best tech house songs on Spotify.

1. CamelPhat, Green Velvet – Critical

Kicking off the new year with this massive collaboration was the best decision, especially because it was the first time that the British duo CamelPhat and American house legend Green Velvet worked on a song together. He also provided the vocals to this crispy tech-house-infused banger, displaying the producing skills of both artists. Beyond doubt, the tune claims the top spot on our best tech house songs on Spotify roundup.

2. Miane – Who Are You? (Chris Lake Remix)

UK DJ and producer Chris Lake delivered jacking basslines on remixing duties for Ibiza-based artist, Miane, released on his very own label, Black Book Records. His version is destined to smash the dancefloors, we just have to be patient.

3. Sllash & Doppe – Yoruba

Spotted by Mark Knight himself, cousins Bogdan (Sllash) and Cristian (Doppe) are a refreshing new dance act with playful rhythms and tribal influences in their Tech House productions. It is impossible not to move your feet and hips to ‘Yoruba’ which was included in ‘Toolroom The Album 2021′.

4. Chris Lake, Armand Van Helden – Feel So Good

This driving, high-energy collaboration between the world-renowned artists is definitely going to make everyone feel good with the bouncing bassline and hypnotic synth melody, found on their collaborative EP ‘The Answer‘.

5.Cloonee – Sun Goes Down

Originally produced by the French duo Cassius, it is a classic song that now got spiced up by Beatport chart-topping artist, Cloonee. Listening to the tropical soundscape and lively rhythmic structure of his remake brings you to an imaginary pool party while the ‘Sun Goes Down’.

6. Martin Ikin, Chenai – You (Extended Dub Mix)

UK DJ and producer Martin Ikin reworked his piano-driven vocal house track with London-based songwriter and producer Chenai. The dub version sets you in a darker mood while still keeping your energy levels high, we just have to wait for the clubs to open so Martin can test this banger on a live audience.

7. Louie Vega & The Martinez Brothers – Let It Go (with Marc E. Bassy) [Vintage Culture Remix]

It is the debut track of the Brazilian Vintage Culture on Defected Records, spilling his magic on one of the label’s biggest releases of late by NYC’s finest producers. Striking keys and an addictive bassline is all we needed to set the mood for the weekend.

8. Ellis Moss – The Shake

‘The Shake’ comes as the first release of Ellis Moss at Toolroom’s sub-label Toolroom Trax. Deep and groovy percussions combined with striking synths and vocal snippets are the best combination for Ellis to introduce himself at the prestigious label. The song has been getting a lot of attention on Spotify and also makes it to our best new tech house songs playlist.

9. Kevin McKay – Move Ya Body

Scotland’s very own spilled his magic on Nina Sky’s 2004 R’n’B hit ‘Move Ya Body‘ keeping the most familiar elements of the original – the vocals we all heard during a house party back in the days – while turning up the tempo with rolling basslines and energetic hi-hats.

10. John Summit – Beauty Sleep

Reaching Beatport No.1. with this song, the rising Chicago Tech House talent already secured his place among the best artists to watch in 2021. The combination of delicate sweet and sour vocals, a dazzling synth melody and stinging percussions makes it a very well-deserved milestone.

11. Guz – Set U Free

The full-on party vibes of this club-ready song will set your mind free without a doubt. Released via Spinnin’ Record’s sub-label Sink Or Swim, Dutch DJ and producer, Guz turns up the volume with another spellbinding track, featuring pulsating basslines, powerful vocals and fine-tuned keys.

12. John Summit & Guz – Thin Line (Dub)

What do you get when you put two of the scene’s most promising talents together? The answer is simple: a captivating and slightly futuristic banger, providing a catchy vocal hook smoothly built upon the deep bass that guides you through the song.

13. Matthias Tanzmann, Steve Bug – Resilience

After previously collaborating on a couple of EP’s their 2019 track ‘Continue To Love’, German underground dance music titans joined forces again on this warm and subtle release. Rich basslines softened by nice shaker sounds, occasional soulful vocals and piano chords make this song a perfect choice for our Best Tech House songs on Spotify playlist.

14. Illyus & Barrientos, Danny Howard – Feel Ma Boogie

The Glasgow-based production duo joined forces with one of the most influential voices in dance music, and the outcome speaks for itself. ‘Feel Ma Boogie’ sounds like an instant club classic, providing a catchy vocal hook literally telling us to move our bodies, which is the only thing you can do once you hear the rippling progressive chords aligned with the funky basslines.

15. John Roberts – Freaks (Harry Romero Remix)

Hailing from New Jersey, singer & songwriter and EMMY Award-nominated actor John Roberts released ‘Freaks’ last year, produced by Junior Sanchez. Now another house music veteran, Harry Romero added his flavour to the track by surgically building drum layers on top of each other just like back in the days, creating this raw percussion-driven remix.

16. Freejak, Josh Hunter – Keep This Thing Rolling

Defected’s sister label Simma Black provided the platform for this collaboration between the two UK-based producers who created an absolute thumping floor-filler, combining delicate keys and effects with two different vocals into this quality rhythmic construction.

17. London Grammar – Lose Your Head (CamelPhat Remix)

CamelPhat’s dreamy remix of this mesmerizing London Grammar song is everything our souls needed. The duo further uplifted vocalist Hannah Reid’s euphoric vocals on ‘Lose Your Head‘ with their signature deep and melodic style.

18. JakeShoreDrive, Heretixx, Yvette Lee – Runnin’ Deep

Young American tech house talent JakeShoreDrive worked together with fellow US artist Heretixx on this feel-good track, featuring British songstress Yvette Lee on the vocals. It is an energetic and groovy piano house track built upon a deep Chicago-type bassline, crowned with Yvette’s sweet voice.

19. Oliver Heldens & Party Pupils – Set Me Free (feat.MAX) [Martin Ikin Remix]

This remix is a prime example that great things can happen when great minds like Oliver, Martin and Party Pupils work on each other’s projects, this time turning a joyful and funky production into a hot and hard-hitting tech house anthem.

20. Solomun – Tuk Tuk (feat ÄTNA)

Legendary Bosnian-German DJ and producer Solomun recruited the German duo of Inéz and Demian for this extravagant vocal track that jumps between an array of rhythmic beats and sounds. He continues to build anticipation with this one, since the release comes as a single from his upcoming LP ‘Nobody Is Not Loved‘, which will be released in May.

21. DONT BLINK – CONNECTION

The mysterious duo premiered their first release with ‘Connection‘ on Spinnin’ Deep, which is definitely a proper way to introduce yourself on a major label like that. Incorporating dialing sounds into a massive, rolling bassline and driving percussions make this song a pumping tech house beat.

22. LOthief, Pirate Snake – The Moment

‘The Moment‘ is a massive joint track by two Brazilian artists, which has already won the support of Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Afrojack and Blasterjaxx among others. It is not so surprising once you listen to the massive and chunky basslines that complements the sweet female vocals.

23. Sonny Fodera, Ella Eyre – Wired (Saffron Stone Remix)

This remix is showcasing three of London’s finest artists: house master Fodera’s warm piano melodies and Ella Eyre’s alluring vocals were given an intense and exquisite tech house twist by the leading lady for Sonny’s music label Solotoko.

24. Anabel Englund X MK – Underwater (Andre Salmon & FreedomB Remix)

Among the currently featured best tech house songs on Spotify, this heavy club weapon remix centers around robust basslines and oscillating hi-hats. Andre Salmon and FreedomB made sure that their rework would resonate with multi-talented singer-songwriter Anabel Englund and revered house producer Marc Kinchen’s original masterpiece.

25. NEZ – Wild Youngster (feat. ScHoolboy Q) [Jamie Jones Wobble Remix]

Jamie Jones surely knows how to start off 2021 as he blessed us with another unique remix. Our favorite Welshman turned up the volume on Chicago’s very own NEZ and world-famous rapper ScHoolboy Q’s charismatic house collaboration by adding a special, wobbly touch to it.

Make sure to stay updated with brand new tech house songs via our newly created Tech House Theory 2021 playlist on Spotify!

