Cash Cash – Too Late (feat. Wiz Khalifa & Lukas Graham)

By Ouranios Savva 13

Cash Cash is back with a bang in 2021, assembling a star-studded trifecta for their latest single, ‘Too Late’. Well-known for their diverse productions, the electronic DJ trio composed of brothers Jean Paul Makhlouf and Alex Makhlouf, along with life-long friend Samuel Frisch, have their eyes set out for nothing other than success. Safe to say, the enlisting of hip hop icon Wiz Khalifa on verses, and GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer/songwriter Lukas Graham on the chorus, have made their latest project one to remember. In Wiz Khalifa’s words;

“I loved working on this project, as it’s different and stands out. The Cash Cash guys and Lukas are very talented – it’ll be dope to see where it goes.”

Released 2 days ago through Big Beat Records, ‘Too Late’ is a sentimental, emotional anthem with an always thrilling hook-laden production, a Cash Cash custom of recent years. The addition of both Wiz Khalifa and Lukas Graham has already made this a compelling single that anybody can relate to, with Lukas Graham adding;

“It feels good to be on such a huge record, with amazing artists in each of their respective fields. I love the catchy production and Wiz’s simple, but heavy hitting words. There’s a funny story behind this song, because I wrote the hook ages ago, but I could never figure out where to put it or how to finish the song writing around it. So, all in all, I’m super stoked that someone picked it up and made it into something special where my vocal on this powerful chorus really gets to shine.”

Following recent successes on single releases such as ‘Finest Hour‘ (ft. Abir), ‘Can We Pretend’ (ft. Pink), and ‘Take Me Home’ (ft. Bebe Rexha), to name a few, Cash Cash’s latest collaboration is destined for the charts. With ‘Too Late’ being an indication of nothing but good things in store for 2021, this latest single is also doubling as a fundraiser for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, adding further value to such a significant cause.

