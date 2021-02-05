Jauz unveils explosive remix of Steve Angello classic ‘Show Me Love’ : Listen

By Jake Gable

Jauz is not usually a name you’d associate with ‘EDM’… The Shark Squad leader has made a huge name for himself in recent years amongst the bass, dubstep, and trap sub-genres of dance music, but now, the American is turning his hand to reworking an EDM classic. A term coined by the States at the turn of the past decade, ‘EDM’ boomed in popularity thanks to artists like Calvin Harris, Avicii, David Guetta, and Swedish House Mafia, with progressive-house tinged tracks soon becoming the new ‘pop music’, appearing on daytime radio and making waves to the masses of more commercial sectors thanks to the supremely high-quality and consistent level of the music. Referred to as ‘the golden era’, 2009-2013 saw a number of these tracks dropping on an almost weekly basis, with anthems like ‘If I Lose Myself, ‘Titanium’, ‘Don’t You Worry Child’, and ‘Levels‘ cementing their spots in folklore of the all-time dance music history books.

Undoubtedly one of the biggest hits from this era was Steve Angello & Laidback Luke‘s ‘Show Me Love‘, A spruced-up version of the 1993, the track saw the SHM icon rope in Robin S on vocals once more, with Luke adding his own dynamic touch to the production. Now, more than a decade later, Jauz has sprinkled his own wobbly-bass flavoured herbs on the steaming treat. Adding in elements of break-beats to the rework, the Jauz touch-up has added a highly versatile sound to a track many imagined could never be improved, such was the gloriously high quality of the original. However, Jauz has really opened our ears with this one. Don’t just take our word for it though! The track is out now, so check out the official Spotify link below and head to our social to let us know your thoughts on this one as we head into a new weekend with another flurry of piping-hot #NewMusicFriday whoppers under our belts!