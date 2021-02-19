Las Vegas plans to reopen Hakkasan Group’s OMNIA and two pool venues in March

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 6

Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is some light at the end of the tunnel for some places around the world. Las Vegas is one of the first cities which shall reopen the doors of Hakkasan Group‘s venues in March: Caesars Palace OMNIA and MGM Grand’s Wet Republic is set to open on March 5, while ARIA’s Liquid Pool Lounge will reopen on March 12.

The venue openings were made possible by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak‘s directive 37 which can be found here. Hakkasan Group commented that their venues will adhere to strict social distancing and rigorous sanitizing procedures for all areas. Besides, all three venues feature contactless menu systems via scannable QR codes from cell phones. One of the most iconic places in Las Vegas, Caesars Palace, gives home to OMNIA, which will operate as a lounge on Fridays and Saturdays starting at 10:30 p.m. This is the first time that the iconic venue can be open to the public in any form since mid-March 2020. As an extension of their respective resort pools, Wet Republic reopens between Thursdays through Sundays starting at 11 a.m., while Liquid Pool Lounge will welcome guests from Fridays through Sundays from 11 a.m. General admission is currently not permitted at dayclub and nightclub venues, besides reservations are required for hotel and non-hotel guests and all visitors must be 21 and over.

Paul Nicholls, a longtime event producer and nightclub consultant stated the following: “I think they’re providing that hope and people can return to work and people can start doing what they love to do. I work with different nightclubs and help them run their nightlife operations. These clubs are designed with certain flow in mind, with security in mind, with spacing in mind where these tables are placed, they’re all designed that way to ensure maximum safety. It won’t be all at once.”

After months of closures and restrictions, hopefully the state’s COVID-19 cases will continue to drop so that life in Las Vegas can gradually return to normalcy.

Image Credit: OMNIA Nightclub (via Facebook)