Robin Schulz releases 4th studio album, titled ‘IIII’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 5

German DJ and producer Robin Schulz is best known for his remix of Mr Probz track ‘Waves‘, which helped the European superstar to break through all the way back in 2014. But since that iconic platinum-certified track – which reached the top 10 in over ten different countries, Schulz has been a busy boy, dropping ‘Prayer in C’ (which received similar acclaim), and ‘Sugar‘ in 2015, which received Gold certification in his native Germany. In addition to his sizzling singles, Schulz has also been dropping albums regularly, with a trio already in the bag in the form of ‘Prayer’, ‘Sugar’, and ‘Uncovered’ with the most recent arriving in 2017.

Now, Robin is adding to the trilogy and the number 4 is the common theme… It’s his fourth studio album, four years after his last, and the album itself is titled ‘IIII’. Another common theme of the album is the work of vocalist Alida. The Norwegian vocalist features on ‘In Your Eyes’, as well as ‘One More Time’, and with two credited features across the album, she’s tied in top spot for this particular accolade alongside Sam Martin. The acclaimed American GRAMMY winner – who has previously worked alongside the likes of David Guetta and Avicii – features on the James Bond-inspired ‘Live and Let Live’, and ‘Rather Be Alone’.

Don’t just take our word for it though, ‘IIII’ is packed with 15 tracks displaying the varying eclectic styles and natures of Robin Schulz, and is the perfect aural embodiment of the German’s powerful production prowess. Blessed with a truly dynamic touch, ‘IIII’ is one of the strongest albums of the year so far. You can listen to it, in full, below, and we’re keen to hear your thoughts on the album via social media! Why not get in touch with us on our Facebook page, Twitter account, and be sure to also follow us on Instagram!

Image Credit: Billboard