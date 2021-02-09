Seth Troxler teams up with Beatport for Black History Month programme

By Lewis Partington 22

As part of Beatport’s Black History Month programme, Seth Troxler has spoken to Dr. Cornel West – a distinguished American professor of Harvard University – via Twitch to launch the series. The session was part of the wider programme being run by Beatport, for which Troxler is involved in a number of talks and DJ sets, and saw the two discuss the origins of house and techno in black and latino communities. Followed by a further conversation alongside renowned DJ and producer Ron Trent and legendary mastermixer Tony Humphries, the discussion was packed with insightful chat around the communities and the impact that music had on them, and vice versa.

When he’s not wandering the Tomorrowland site exploring the delights of the EDM world, Troxler is constantly exploring and illustrating the realms of his creativity. Aside of producing music for the masses, the 34-year-old American has involved himself with Beatport‘s residency programme to celebrate Black History Month. Joined by Dr. West, Trent, and Humphries, this Twitch session was the first of a number to follow, with Al Ester, Channel Tres, DJ Holographic, K-Alexi Shelby, Life On Planets, Paul Johnson, and the excellently named Stacey Hotwaxx Hale all yet to come.

The sessions will take place every Monday at 6AM PST/2PM GMT/3PM CET, with Troxler heading up the conversations. You can see Seth Troxler’s post below about the upcoming programme, and listen back to the first conversations with Dr. Cornel West, and Ron Trent and Tony Humphries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Seth Troxler (@stroxler)

Image Credit: Brian Park