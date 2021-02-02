Simone Rossi drops vibrant ‘Alone (Na Na Na)’ featuring Liz Jai: Listen

By Alexander Costello 9

Looking to climb the dance music charts with his latest production, Simone Rossi is back to show the world, and most importantly the dance music industry, what he’s capable of. Having secured releases on Italian label Bang Record with ‘Mamacita‘, a fiery single featuring singer Kris Kiss, the talented individual strikes again with his newest release; ‘Alone (Na Na Na)‘. Of course, Simone is no stranger to music charts, having peaked as high as the fifth spot on the Italian Itunes dance chart with ‘Mamacita’. But ‘Alone (Na Na Na)‘ is out to seek a podium finish and to clinch the top spot. Thanks to recognition and support coming from national and international scale, the producer definitely has what it takes to claim victory. Out now and available to stream, ‘Alone (Na Na Na)‘ has arrived.

Smooth melodies and synth pops certify this track ready for summer. Upon first hearing, the track rekindles memories of Ibiza and sun-drenched beaches; all thanks to an irresistible chorus and catchy vocals. For this production, Simone Rossi enlists music vocalist Liz Jai to get the job done – and her voice doesn’t disappoint. If there’s one thing you take away from this release, it’s the tracks catch lyrics “Na Na Na” that instantly sticks in your head. We can confirm this track a dance-floor filler and suitable to add to your party-playlists.

Looking at the year ahead, 2021 could be a massive year for the Italian who continues to move from strength to strength and shows no signs of slowing down. Geared and ready to prove his abilities as one of the freshest music producers on the scene, we guarantee you will hear of Simone Rossi again. Be sure to vibe with ‘Alone (Na Na Na)‘ below and let us know what you think of the new track. Click here to check out more new music like this.

(Image Credits: Simone Rossi Offical Press Kit)