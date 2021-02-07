Thomas Nan & Max Vermeulen unite for crossover jam ‘Don’t Know Me’: Listen

By Alexander Costello

Ready to follow in the footsteps of their country’s greatest dance music talents, Amsterdam DJs Thomas Nan and Max Vermeulen join forces to deliver a new track that’s ready to put them firmly on the radar. Doubling up on the Dutch power, Thomas and Max release ‘Don’t Know Me‘, a spritely collaboration that’s no doubt going to turn heads with each play. Showcasing what the pair are capable of when like-minded individuals come together, ‘Don’t Know Me‘ has true potential to dominate dance music charts and seek out success. Available to stream right now, We Rave You take a closer look at this delicious creation.

Instantaneously, the track dispenses a feel-good persona reminiscent to that of the Ibiza-drenched classics we’ve come to adore when the sun is shining. But step aside Summer, this track is here to stay all year-round. ‘Don’t Know Me‘ features a jostle of prominent beats and bass-lines, delicate synth-layered melodies, satisfying piano chords, and heavenly vocals that really bring this track to life. Locked and loaded to command the radio airwaves, expect to hear ‘Don’t Know Me‘ more frequently.

Riding off the back of a successful 2020, Thomas Nan is fast-proving himself an exciting and hot prospect in the dance music industry. Having being asked to do official remixes for Sam Feldt and Laidback Luke, the producer is set to move from strength to strength as he continues to earn support from industry heavyweights including Tiësto, Martin Garrix, Nicky Romero, The Chainsmokers, Hardwell, and KSHMR to name just a few.

For Max Vermeulen, further success looms on the horizon as the young producer eyes a spot on the world’s biggest stages when normality returns. And just like his fellow counterpart Thomas, Max is gaining the support on big radio stations and from DJ’s like Brooks, Mesto, Sam Feldt and many more.

Check out ‘Don’t Know Me‘ here.

Image credits: ‘Don’t Know Me’ Official Press Kit