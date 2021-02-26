Toolroom Records drops new ‘House Party’ compilation series : Listen

By Jake Gable 10

Toolroom Records is set to return with their highly popular ‘House Party’ compilation series with its latest instalment, ‘Vol. 5’. Kicking it into 5th gear and in no need for an introduction, ‘Vol. 5’ delivers everything you would expect AND more from a Toolroom release. Showcasing the freshest collection of the biggest dance hits from the past year and early 2021, with the hottest house cuts from the #ToolroomFamily alongside established staples including tracks from Leftwing : Kody, Mark Knight, Martin Ikin, Hannah Wants, Tube & Berger, Illyus & Barrientos, Danny Howard, Max Styler, Friend Within and Dombresky. Once again, Toolroom brings you hit after hit as ‘House Party Vol. 5’ boasts a huge track listing with a total of 70 upfront bangers including 16 brand new exclusives from Wankelmut, Qubiko, Alex Preston, Siege, Eskuche, Funkagenda and label debuts from Brokenears, Amii Watson, Fran Ares, Lewis John & Tone Troy. Welcoming along to mix the series is none other than Wankelmut, TCTS and Siege.

This latest edition of the revered 'House Party' series covers all aspects of House music, whilst staying true to the signature Toolroom sound and vibe they are known and loved for. Vol. 5' stands out on its own as yet another strong Toolroom release. Jam packed full of seriously infectious grooves, laced with searing acid leads, deep, ground shaking bass-lines as well as melodically soulful, nostalgic and catchy vocal hooks throughout.