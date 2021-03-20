1,300 people go clubbing in Amsterdam as part of COVID experiment

As the world starts to gradually reopen following COVID lockdown restrictions, Amsterdam is once again proving a pioneer of potential euphoria for dance music fans. The legendary Dutch destination, best known for bicycles, canals, and a thriving adult entertainment industry, also boasts a rich musical history thanks to events such as Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE) and Amsterdam Music Festival (AMF). With DJs such as Don Diablo, Oliver Heldens, Armin van Buuren, Hardwell, and Martin Garrix, all originating from the Dutch capital, it’s imperative for Amsterdam to open once again to tourists and locals, with dance music proving a hotspot for the Netherlands economy. With that in mind, the legendary Ziggo Dome venue has hosted 1,300 experimental ravers to examine the impacts of COVID in indoor settings.

With more than 100,000 ‘guinea pigs’ applying for the event, tickets were sold at 15 EUR each, and attendees were split into 5 groups of 250 people, and asked to wear masks at all times. They were also issued with fluorescent drinks to assess the spread of saliva as the government looks to reintroduce nightlife to the country. Sam Feldt, who played at the Amsterdam event alongside Lady Bee and Sunnery James & Ryan Marciano, was optimistic, adding: “I see light at the end of the tunnel again. We have now been in it for about a year together and with the vaccinations, the testing possibilities and these kind of test events, I think there are a lot of signs that we will hopefully see some more parties in the summer.”

With the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab ruled as safe and effective by a medical body during a recent investigation, there’s certainly no need for any further EU scaremongering, and both the Oxford and Pfizer vaccines can now push on and look to vaccinate the entirety of Europe as soon as possible so that we can return to our beloved dance-floors this summer!