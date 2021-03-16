Afrojack teams up with Zafrir for electro-pop hit ‘Boom Boom Pow’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 8

The legendary Dutch record producer and DJ Afrojack has been at the forefront of the electronic music industry for more than a decade now. Having already made a solid start to the year with a couple of mind-bending singles like ‘Return Of The Mack’ with Chasner and Rob Adans, the Grammy award-winning artist has gone down the electro-pop road again for his latest release. This time out, Afrojack has been accompanied by the prolific all-round musician Zafrir for the dance/electronic banger ‘Boom Boom Pow’, which is out now via Spinnin Records.

The major highlight of this track is definitely the change in BPM that has been adopted by Afrojack and how it complements the work of Zafrir who is a well-established artist on Spinnin records now. Just like Afrojack, Zafir is also known for mixing it up when it comes to genres rather than sticking to a particular style of music, and that’s what the hype surrounding this collab has been about.

“New BPM, same me. This is something new that Zafrir and I tried out. I’m thinking to do more low BPM stuff, lets keep things moving.” – Afrojack

Well, don’t just take Afrojack’s word for it, go check out Boom Boom Pow for yourself below –

Image Credits – Rukes.com