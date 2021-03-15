Alan Walker invites those who dare to participate in his new music video

By Barbara Potrc

Alan Walker and Republic of Gamers are teaming up in order to find the perfect fan-made video for Walker’s recent collaboration, ‘Fake A Smile’, with salem ilese. The ‘For Those Who Dare’ gameplay animation challenge encourages all creatives to develop a video for ‘Fake A Smile’ through the lens of their favorite video game characters and in-game footage. The English-Norwegian artist shared with the world that the song is about finding strength to power through trying times, and praised his fanbase for showing compassion towards each other, especially in the last year, with everything that’s going on around the globe. Here is how Walker explained the rules:

“Walkers, I’m forever amazed by the creativity that comes out of this community. I love seeing all of your artwork and videos and thought it’d be a great idea to hold a contest where you can showcase your best gameplay animation to my latest single, Fake A Smile. (From any game, feel free to choose your favorite and get creative!) To join, create your own storyline in game using Fake A Smile as the soundtrack and upload the video to YouTube. Use the hashtags #ForThoseWhoDare​ and #FakeASmile​ so I can be sure to find it :). I can’t wait to see what you come up with! Make sure you upload before April 2nd, 2021. There are some really cool prizes too…”

So basically all you have to do is create your own animated story video using ‘Fake A Smile’ as the soundtrack and upload it to YouTube with the tags #ForThoseWhoDare​ & #FakeASmile before April 2nd, 2021. Entrants will have their videos judged by the hit-making producer and the winners will be announced between April 10th and April 13th, 2021. The prizes are quite spectacular – a virtual meet & greet with Alan Walker, some of the artists favorite gaming gear, merch, and much more. So definitely check out the video below or visit Alan’s website for more information.

