Aloe Blacc claims he has more unreleased Avicii collaborations

By Jake Gable 30

Aloe Blacc and Avicii has proved a tried and tested formula time and time again over the years. The vocalist, who is best known for hits like ‘The Man‘ and ‘I Need A Dollar’, teamed up with Tim Bergling (aka Avicii) in 2013 on ‘Wake Me Up‘, which went on to become one of the most iconic EDM anthems of all time, breaking numerous streaming records in the process. Since then, the track ‘S.O.S‘ was released from the album ‘Tim‘ in 2019, the first production to air following the Swedish maestro’s death in April 2018. But for fans who are clamouring for more unreleased Avicii magic, those days may not be far away, with Blacc, claiming he’s got some more fire ready for release. Speaking to UK tabloid The Daily Star, Blacc added:

“It is really up to them but some songs are finished and some are not. What I really came to respect about he (Tim) was passionate about, is making sure that while he trusted me with my lyrics and my vocal melody, he would also create a melody that would stand alone. That’s just as important as any other part of the song, and I think about that every time I’m in a session with producers.”

We've heard many rumours on the subject of unreleased Avicii music since that tragic night in Oman, but if there's anybody who is best qualified to speak on the topic, it's Blacc, who enjoyed a harmonious friendship with the DJ/electronic music legend. We will await further news for now, but stay with us and we'll keep you in the loop on the subject as soon as we have it!