deadmau5 announces launch of brand-new label ‘hau5trap’

By Jake Gable 75

Launched in 2007 by electronic music pioneer deadmau5, multi-genre label mau5trap quickly became an authoritative voice for dance music heavyweights such as Skrillex, Feed Me, Dillon Francis, Noisia, and more. Now, looking to continue his never-ending endeavour of championing trailblazing and genre-defying talent, deadmau5 debuts a brand new label venture. Announcing hau5trap: A multifaceted home for global electronic pioneers within the house music space. Priding himself on showcasing electronic music’s first-class producers, deadmau5 places a heavy emphasis on not only breaking artists into the scene, but building alongside them as they grow into their artistic best. From ATTLAS, to REZZ, to i_o and beyond, hau5trap now looks to expand its horizons to usher in a new generation of house music talent.

The Canadian superstar, real name Joel Zimmerman, is one of the biggest names in electronic music, bringing his ‘Cube’ live shows to various festival stages all over the world. Responsible for tracks such as ‘Strobe‘ and ‘I Remember‘, deadmau5 has worked with the biggest names in dance music, including Kaskade, and Pendulum/Knife Party front-man, Rob Swire. Blending his slick fusion of electro, techno, house, and acid-house elements into his productions, deadmau5 – who sold out legendary UK venue Printworks in 2018 – also works under the name of his underground alias, Testpilot. Debuting shortly after the label announcement is hau5trap’s premiere release, hau5trap 0001: Tommy Trash – ‘Hiiigh‘ ft. Daisy Guttridge, set for release on Friday 4th March. A special first release, ‘Hiiigh’ sees the long-awaited reunion of Tommy Trash and Daisy Guttridge after their hit 2019 collaboration ‘Let Me Go’ with long-time mau5trap artist, the late, great, i_o. Serving as a celebration of i_o’s life while paying homage to his illustrious career with mau5trap, Tommy Trash & Daisy Guttridge’s collaboration marks the powerful inception of deadmau5’s new label venture.

Image Credit: deadmau5 (via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/deadmau5/photos/10157545246486806)