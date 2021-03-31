Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike announce Tomorrowland presents shows for 2021

By Ellie Mullins 29

For years now, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike have toured with their unique Garden Of Madness concept, in conjunction with Tomorrowland. The show has taken them to Ushuaïa Ibiza, NYC and to Antwerp, where people from all over the world have gathered to witness their electrifying performances with specially curated support performances. Now, this year they’re set for another run of limited performances, but this time the Garden Of Madness name has been dropped.

Since 2013, the the brother duo have taken over Sportpaleis in Antwerp for incredible headline performances like no other, and 2021 will be no exception to this yearly event. On December 17 & 18, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike will be joined by other spectacular artists for two nights of pure energy. Previous lineups have included the likes of Armin van Buuren, Netsky and Nicky Romero, so besides the duo there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets will go on sale April 2, this Friday, at 10:00 via Live Nation, so be sure to be ready for the ticket sale as this is set to be another sold out extravaganza, with them previously selling 40,000 tickets in just 40 minutes.

If you’re wondering what to expect from these Tomorrowland presents shows, then watch the trailer below which includes footage from previous years. Expect crowd control, more pyrotechnics than your eyes would believe and set lists which will have you moving all night.

Image credit: press