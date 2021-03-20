HARD Fest reveal Alesso, Jauz and Holy Goof as first artists for London event

By Jake Gable 13

As a brainchild of the legendary Insomniac family, HARD Fest has gained huge traction in recent years, emerging in the bass-heavy setting of the United States, originating in 2007 with ‘HARD Summer‘ which has gone on to host the likes of Skrillex, Diplo, and many more. Now, the concept is venturing overseas as the United Kingdom gears up for a hectic summer season of festivals following a hugely impressive roll-out of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine across the country. Taking place at The Drumsheds, a setting on the outskirts of North London, on 21st August, HARD Fest is a part of the same crew which has delivered Holy Ship!, Day of the Dead, and Red Rocks, and with global super-brand Insomniac Events – founders of EDC (Electronic Daisy Carnival) Las Vegas – at the helm, you can be sure this one is gonna be full of spectacular production and pyrotechnics!

Revealing the first names for the debut London edition, HARD Fest have named progressive prince Alesso as their first headliner. The Swede may appear as something of a peculiar choice at first glance, considering the brand is best known for trap and dubstep sounds, whereas Alesso himself is more known for EDM and house. However, the Swedish maestro is certainly no stranger to the harder sounds, as he demonstrated on 2017 track ‘Move Like That‘. Joining him at the London party will be Shark Squad head honcho Jauz – who previously stated to We Rave You in an exclusive interview that he’s something of an ‘undercover nerd‘ – and Holy Goof, the British bass fiend best known for his massive bootleg of Drake anthem ‘God’s Plan‘. With such a huge line-up already assembled in the first trio of names set to perform at HARD, we can’t wait to see who else will be joining them as more acts become confirmed in the coming weeks!

