Ten City announce new album after 27 years with a 2021 retouch of their hit single ‘Devotion’: Listen

By Lilla Vásárhelyi 3

The iconic American house music group, Ten City is going to make a memorable summer for all of us as they shared that a new album is on its way after 27 years. On top of that, they released a remix for their hit single ‘Devotion‘, out now via Ultra Records.

Marshall Jefferson and Byron Stingily revived the legendary group this year and released a brand new song, ‘Be Free’, a joyful vocal house track, bringing back the soulful spirit that made Ten City’s original productions such a blessing to listen to. Marshall Jefferson did it again with his remix of their 1987 classic ‘Devotion‘, which was originally included on their Certified Gold 1989 debut album, ‘Foundation’. He gave a fresh, vigorous vibe to the song, just enough so that he would stay true to the group’s soul, disco, and Chicago house roots, showing what house music feels like for those who couldn’t experience it firsthand. Jefferson’s 2021 rework of their hit song will be included on a remix EP coming on March 19, which will also feature an underground remake from Glasgow-based duo Illyus & Barrientos.

About the 2021 rework of ‘Devotion’, Marshall Jefferson said the following:

“The lyrics are about two women that myself and Byron went on a double date with. They seemed to have been in bad relationships before. Byron started singing and we came up with the idea that if previous men had treated them better, they wouldn’t be so bitter. I took Byron’s original and positive vocal ideas, ‘I want to give you Devotion,’ and came up with the music the same night because it was a great vibe.”

Their forthcoming LP titled ‘Judgement‘ is set to be released on June 18, which is exactly the kind of news our souls needed. It follows their debut album ‘Foundation’, ‘State Of Mind’ from 1990, the 1992’s ‘No House Big Enough’ and their 1994 album ‘That Was Then, This Is Now’.There is a lot to listen to for those who want to get in the mood for some real, smooth and flawless Chicago house music, so go down on memory lane and let Ten City do the talking!

Image Credit: Neighbourhood PR