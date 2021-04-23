AMF unveils date for 2021 edition

By Ellie Mullins 10

Since 2013, AMF (Amsterdam Music Festival) has been a pioneering mainstay in the electronic festival circuit. Every year during ADE (Amsterdam Dance Event), they unite people from all corners of the world at the Johan Cruijff Arena and are known for their lineups curated from the biggest DJs in the world, catering to all tastes. Now, AMF have unveiled some information regarding their 2021 event.

Following a virtual edition in 2020, fans will be delighted to know that it will take place in a physical setting for 2021, back at the Johan Cruijff Arena on Saturday 16 October, and with it they will bring a star studded lineup made to suit all styles and tastes of electronic genres. As always, fans will be able to rave well into the night and there will be some surprises along the way.

Famous for being the hosts of the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs ceremony (including crowning the No.1 DJ with an exclusive performance) and also introducing their unique Two Is One (II=I) concept which sees two mega acts come together for a massive b2b performance, AMF is the only place to be on 16 October, where the biggest party in the world will take place.

Want to get in on the action? The pre-sale registration is available to sign up here. Pre-sale tickets go on sale 3 May with regular ticket sales happening on 6 May. Don’t delay on buying tickets, as they are expected to sell out extremely fast. More news on artist names will be coming soon, so stay tuned.

Image credit: AMF