Avicii anthem ‘Bromance’ turns 11 years old

By Jake Gable 24

Back in 2010, the world was a very different place and the name ‘Avicii‘ was still only a phrase reserved for those ‘in the know’. This was an era when Gordon Brown was (just about) hanging on to his seat as the United Kingdom‘s Prime-Minister, Rihanna was asking every ‘Rude Boy’ if it was big enough, and football fans all across the globe were gearing up for the Summer’s World Cup in South Africa, where the likes of Ashley Cole, Thierry Henry, John Terry, Juan Sebastian Veron, Kaka, and Fabio Cannavaro were all gearing up for their swan-song appearances in the tournament. But meanwhile, in the suburbs of Stockholm, a Swedish star was bubbling away in the studio, just about to make his big breakthrough with a mesmeric track by the name of ‘Bromance’. Originally released in early 2010, the track was later given a vocal rework and labelled ‘Seek Bromance‘, enjoying an official release on the iconic Ministry of Sound label. Tim Bergling instantly became a global name, and soon proved that this triumph was no fluke by adding to his CV with the delightful ‘My Feelings For You’, and in 2011… ‘Levels’. The latter, still to this day, is widely considered as the most iconic ‘EDM’ hit of all time.

Blessing the track with his unique signature sound and trademark euphoric melodies, ‘Bromance’ encapsulated everything we grew to love about the classic Avicii sound, back before his productions steered towards more commercial pathways following the release of ‘Wake Me Up‘ and the ‘True‘ album in 2013. Whilst Tim’s sound provided a little something for everyone, we can’t help but appreciate some of those earlier hits such as ‘New New New‘ and his ‘Hang With Me‘ remix more than anything else, thanks to their dance-floor-ready sound. You can relive this one below, happy 11th birthday to Bromance!

Image Credit: Rukes.com