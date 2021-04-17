Creamfields announce stage splits for 2021 festival

By Jake Gable

With this year’s Creamfields festival proving the highlight of the 2021 calendar, fans are eagerly awaiting the August event, which will take place for the first time in two years following a 2020 cancellation due to the pandemic. Following the recent relaxation of lockdown rules in the United Kingdom on 12th April, further restrictions will be eased again on 17th May (indoor hospitality), and from 21st June onwards, there will no longer be any social distancing or restrictions in the country – according to Boris Johnson – based on the success of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine. With this in mind, Creamfields is looking like one of the very few festivals in the world which can safely say it will definitely go ahead this year, and this has been reflected in the ticket sales for the event, which sold out completely a few months ago. Now, the Daresbury-based weekender, has announced the hugely anticipated stage splits for the 2021 party and there’s a lot to get excited about!

With Axtone hosting their own arena on Thursday evening, there are slots for Kryder, D.O.D, Magnificence and Tom Staar, whilst Friday will see Eric Prydz playing the Steel Yard, whilst Example and deadmau5 take over the Mau5trap Arena. With Oliver Heldens and David Guetta dominating the Arc Stage on Saturday evening, Third Party will once again bring their euphoria to the Pepsi Max Tent, and there are further arenas for Defected, and Anjunabeats, with the latter including sets for rising U.K stars, GVN, and Amy Wiles. Sunday will witness a clash of the titans as the Arc Stage and Horizon Stage are transformed into the Musical Freedom and STMPD Stages. Tiesto has Alesso in his corner, but Martin Garrix is coming back fighting with the likes of Jax Jones and Tchami. You can head on over to the Creamfields website now to see the full listings!

Image Credit: Creamfields (via Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OfficialCreamfields/photos/10162670318085032)