Disciples team up with Eli & Fur on Positiva anthem ‘The Pressure’ : Listen

By Jake Gable 11

When we hear the name Disciples, we think ‘house’. The UK trio have forged a reputation as one of the leading names in the genre since their breakthrough hit ‘They Don’t Know’, which was extensively supported by Pete Tong on BBC Radio 1 in 2014. Since then, the esteemed group have collaborated with David Guetta on ‘No Worries’, and Calvin Harris on ‘How Deep Is Your Love‘. Following a sold-out show in Camden and takeovers of London’s iconic Ministry of Sound club alongside Danny Howard, Disciples – who have previously performed on the main-stage at Creamfields – are now teaming up with another esteemed house act, Eli & Fur. The female duo, who have amassed more than 11 million Spotify streams on their hit single ‘You’re So High’, are best known for their slick melodies and expertly crafted four-to-the-floor style. The Disciples/Eli & Fur combination have been hard at work in the kitchen, and have now aired the finished recipe, a superb single titled ‘The Pressure’.

Combining both artists’ signature styles and powerful production prowess, the track is released on iconic label, Positiva Records, who were responsible for legendary anthems like Shapeshifters ‘Lola’s Theme’, David Guetta & Kelly Rowland‘s ‘When Loves Takes Over’, Martin Garrix‘s ‘Animals‘, Avicii’s ‘Wake Me Up‘, Swedish House Mafia anthem ‘One‘ and ‘Flawless’ by The Ones. With lockdown restrictions now easing in the United Kingdom ahead of clubs reopening on 21st June according to Boris Johnson‘s roadmap, the nightlife industry if set to soar one more on British soil this Summer, and we wouldn’t be surprised to hear this one dropped at every opportunity! You can check out the slick new Disciples x Eli & Fur collab below, and be sure to head over to our social media channels to let us know your thoughts on this fresh and funky ‘New Music Friday’ feel-good hit!

Image Credit: Disciples Official Press Kit