Electric Forest announces festival is postponed until 2022

By Jack Spilsbury 19

Although there was hope that the legendary American festival Electric Forest would be going ahead this year as the country begins to open up, hopes were soon dashed when the festival made the heartbreaking announcement that the dates would be postponed until 2022. The four-day festival that takes place in Rothbury, Michigan, at the Double JJ Resort, was scheduled to take place in August of this year. However, in a statement posted on Electric Forest’s official website, organisers cited the safety of fans in the ever-changing Covid-19 situation as the reason the difficult decision was made.

After a tumultuous year full of challenges, HQ has eagerly anticipated and worked towards our collective return to Electric Forest. However, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic have continued, it has become clear that we are not going to be able to gather in 2021 and that postponing to 2022 is our only course of action. While we all miss each other tremendously and can’t wait to connect again, the safety of the Forest Family and the community that hosts us remains of utmost importance. This must be kept front of mind, along with the meticulous planning and coordination required to coordinate and produce our time together each summer in Rothbury. We must balance our optimism with realism – and we must respect the process in place, the efforts underway, and the sacrifices we’ve all made over the last year in an effort to keep each other safe. – Electric Forest

Due to the uncertainty of the current times, the specific 2022 dates have not yet been officially announced by the organisers but promised festival goers that they will clarify all the details as soon as they are able to do. Anyone with tickets can either move them to the new date or apply for a full refund before May 10. With the vaccine roll-out taking place and festivals starting go ahead again across the United States, we are hopeful that the 2022 dates of the festival will be safe for all attendees.

Image Credit: Electric Forest (via Facebook)