Hand curated artist events have been all the rage for next level live music experiences. Allowing artists to have full creative freedom, they can creative a completely unique experience for fans, and ILLENIUM is the next to get involved in this. Taking to his socials the other day, he announced Ember Shores, a brand new curated three-day destination event.

In conjunction with Festication, Ember Shores will take place from 3-5 December 2021 in Cancún, Mexico at Paradisus Cancún (a four Diamond all-inclusive resort) and Marriott Cancun Resort which both combine to create an oceanfront festival site. Aside from the festival activities, the resorts offer lagoon-inspired pools, luxury spas, 10 different restaurants and more including bars and golf courses. Ember Shores also offers excursions for fans, which include cultural off-site activities include trips to Tulum, deep-sea fishing, horseback riding and more. The excursions are optional add ons and includes transport to and from the resorts.

Featuring three different sets from ILLENIUM himself, multiple stages including a mainstage directly on the beach and a curated lineup set to please any Illenial (as fans of the American producer are called). Speaking of the event, he said:

“I’ve always wanted to create an event where Illenials from all over the world can gather as a community and be immersed in an environment with their favorite artists together. My goal with Ember Shores is to put together an amazing festival experience and offer it as a place for people to connect with each other and themselves through music.”

Prices for this unique experience range start from $817 and range up to $8,950 with payment plans available at a 10% deposit. A split with friends option is also available and packages go on sale Thursday April 22 at 10 AM ET. Packages include all-inclusive food and drinks, all music events and transportation to and from the airport. Airfare is not included. You can visit the website here for more information.



