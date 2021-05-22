Calvin Harris previews latest summer anthem ‘By Your Side”

Following the teaser of a potential new summer anthem last week, Calvin Harris has now shared a preview and release date for his first track of 2021! When thinking of summer anthems, Harris is arguably the first producer that comes in mind. His endless array of summer hits includes ‘One Kiss’, ‘This Is What You Came For’, and ‘How Deep Is Your Love’, with the list of summer jams now welcoming its latest addition.

Set for release on June 4, 2021 via Columbia Records, the track titled ‘By Your Side’ brings up a first-time collaboration with fellow British singer-songwriter, Tom Grennan. Straying away from the distinctive acid house inspired sound that Harris has been delivering via his alter ego Love Regenerator, this latest preview only but confirms that the classic “Calvin Harris” sound from the 2010’s will more than likely return within this summer anthem. Both artists have taken to their social media accounts in order to showcase a sneak preview of their latest collaboration, as well as the release date, with Grennan himself showcasing his enthusiasm from the get-go whilst stating;

“I’ve been trying to keep this a secret for a minute now, the big man Calvin Harris asked me if I wanted to jump on a tune and honestly, I can’t believe it.”

With the official preview of “By Your Side” already uploaded on YouTube, it has caught our eye that there is a slight difference to the preview posted on Harris’s Instagram account. In the official preview version, there is more of a feature of Grennan’s vocals, whilst on the Instagram preview, Harris has opted to showcase the electronic production side of the track. Both previews can be found bellow, whilst “By Your Side” can be pre-saved here. Let us know what you think of the official previews of this soon to be new summer anthem!



