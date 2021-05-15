LUSSO unleashes intense tech-house vibes through latest single ‘Loco’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani

The highly-rated emerging producer and DJ LUSSO has been on a roll this year through a string of massive releases that were appreciated on a global level. Having emerged from the clubbing scene in Manhattan, he has already earned the support of some top-notch artists like Calvin Harris, Kryder, Bingo Players, and Sidepiece so far. The New York City-based producer is one of the hottest prospects in the house music industry at the moment. For his latest tech house release called Loco, LUSSO is set to make a huge mark on the lovers of the groove through Disco Fries‘ label LiftOff Recordings.

LUSSO flaunts his versatility as a producer through his latest single where he dives deep into the tech-house territory to move a step ahead of his signature house influences. Blessed with some highly catch vocals, groovy rhythms, and a buzzing bassline layered with a classic tech-house drum sequence, Loco is no less than a tech-house lover’s dream. The artist’s intention for this single was to make it radio-friendly, but the kind of energy it possesses makes it a perfect fit for clubs as well.

Well, don’t just take our word for it, go check out Loco below:

Image Credit: LUSSO