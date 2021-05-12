Parookaville cancels 2021 edition, moves to next year

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, PAROOKAVILLE has had to unfortunately postpone their 2021 event.

Every option was considered right up the last minute, but postponing it was their only choice in the end after they weighed up all possible options (even including reducing capacity from 210,000 to 70,000). Meaning to take place this July, they have confirmed that it is not possible for them to hold an event in either July or September of this year, which poses the question of whether every other European festival will follow suit this year. Instead, PAROOKAVILLE is now looking towards the new dates of 22-24 July of 2022 at Weeze Airport in Germany. One of the biggest dance music festivals in Germany and the rest of Europe, the festival will now be looking towards finalising an impressive lineup to make up for two years of cancellations in the wake of the pandemic, and promises that it will certainly be worth the wait to party once again next year.

Bernd Dicks, Co-Managing Director of Parookaville GmbH stated the following:

“The PAROOKAVILLE that our ‘citizens’ know and love is a long, carefree weekend filled with friendship and wild partying. As much as we all wish for that, unfortunately it’s simply still not possible this year. It is of course hard for us to have to cancel again in the sixth year since the festival was founded. But the health and safety of everyone involved is our priority. For months we’ve worked intensely on the implementation concept, and we’re grateful to ‘Initiative Musik’ for its assistance and federal funding support in this effort. But this unfortunately still doesn’t mitigate the financial risk of possibly having to cancel at the last minute. That risk is simply too high. So like many other event organisers, we must act now.”

Ticket holders will have the option of deferring their tickets to the new dates or refunding, exactly like last year and can do so through the Info part of the website which can be accessed here.

