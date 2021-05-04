Porter Robinson announces full Second Sky 2021 lineup

By Ellie Mullins 22

Over the past week, Porter Robinson has been slowly releasing the Second Sky lineup for the 2021 edition on his socials, revealing one name a day, and now the full lineup has been released.

Second Sky is Porter’s very own curated festival, which saw its debut in 2019 in San Francisco and has since seen two iterations of it. virtually, titled Secret Sky. Now, this year will see the festival return in a physical setting from September 18-19 in Berkeley, CA. With it comes a special lineup curated from porter Robinson’s own music taste and artists who inspire him, giving fans a unique experience.

The first artist announced for Second Sky was Jai Wolf. The New York-based producer had previously performed a set during the first edition of Secret Sky, and now he gets to bring his only performance of live show The Cure To Loneliness LIVE of the year to this festival. Following this announcement, singer/songwriter and producer Toro Y Moi was announced, who is best identified with the rise in popularity of the chillwave movement back in 2010 and 2011. Trio Wavedash also return following a virtual performance at Secret Sky in 2020 and British artist Jacob Collier, who became the first British artist to win a Grammy for each first four albums, adds to the stacked lineup. Secret Sky 2020 artists KNOWER return and Japanese pop band JYOCHO along with Jon Hopkins make up some of the last artists to be announced. For the last announcement, in which everyone anticipated, it was no surprise to learn that Madeon would be there, and he’s bringing his beloved Good Faith Live show with him.

FULL SECOND SKY 2021 LINEUP ~~~ presale ticktets going live this wednesday: https://t.co/ARtszLqXzf pic.twitter.com/rWPeSAgdnJ — porter robinson (@porterrobinson) May 3, 2021

Pre-sale tickets go on sale this Wednesday, and you can sign up for tickets here.

Image credit: Priscilla Rodriguez