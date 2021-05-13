Skrillex teams up with Swae Lee & Siiickbrain for ‘Too Bizarre’: Listen

By Ellie Mullins 9

Being the gift that keeps on giving, Skrillex is continuing the rollout of his new musical era with a surprise new track in the form of a collaboration with Swae Lee and Siiickbrain titled ‘Too Bizarre’. This new single follows the release of sweet house tune ‘Butterflies‘ with Starrah and Four Tet released earlier this week.

We are finally seeing the product of many, many hours spent in the studio over these past years, and Skrillex is bringing out big names to join him. One half of hip hop duo Rae Sremmmurd, Grammy-nominated Swae Lee is joined alongside model and writer Siiickbrain to round the track off, and the result is a fun blend of different genres. Something new and unexpected for Skrillex, it does an expert job of showcasing his multi-faceted production skills, forever shaping and bending his skills into whatever he pleases. Never dropping the ball, he is once again back to reclaim his throne atop the music industry.

‘Too Bizarre’ is a unique blend of hip hop, emo and electronic tones that all combine to create a magical, nostalgic-feeling production that you cannot help but vibe to. With Skrillex on guitar and production and Swae Lee providing catchy vocals, experimental artist Siiickbrain comes in to shake things up with screamo vocals. A body of work that could’ve only been created thanks to the tastemaker extraordinaire himself, it was unexpected but that is the beauty of Skrillex – his ability to stray far from the mould, pushing the music industry forward with pioneering ideas. In addition to this, a music video provides the visual accompaniment. With the setting being an old school type basement party, it comes as a nod to the older days of rock bands and provides a perfect atmosphere for the vibes given off within ‘Too Bizarre’.

With Skrillex saying ‘I feel the summer coming’, it’s safe to assume that 2021 is, once again, his year. Listen to ‘Too Bizarre’ here, and watch the music video below.



Image credit: Marilyn Hue