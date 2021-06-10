VRDGO brothers come in hot-handed with latest single ‘Light It Up’: Listen

By Lakshay Bhagtani 19

The highly admired producer duo VRDGO has been on the roll this year with the release of some breathtaking singles and the growing success of their vlogs that are based on industry news, production tutorials, MMA, life hacks, and motivation. Having served as a crucial part of the roster at Tommie Sunshine‘s Brooklyn Fire Records, the duo has just released a fascinating bass house tune called “Light It Up” for “Ignition Volume 3“, Tommie’s latest compilation on the label.

Blessed with some extremely catchy vocal hooks, the duo manages to create a highly tense build-up through extensive basslines and mechanical synths, which perfectly sets up the drop for an exotic bass house experience.

Having met Tommie for the first time at the Winter Music Conference 2019, the VRDGO brothers have always been inspired by him, and that’s the primary reason why they’ve always wanted to release music on his label. Now that it’s finally happening, it makes complete sense that “Light It Up” gets to be the track that has helped achieve this milestone. The track resonates exceptionally with the vision behind the type of music that is featured on Brooklyn Fire Records.

Be sure to check out “Light It Up” below:

Image Credits – VRDGO (via Instagram)