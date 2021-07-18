EDM Ghost are looking for budding ghost producers to sell their tracks

By Ellie Mullins 11

Ever wanted to be a ghost producer? How about getting a chance to have your name on the top labels such as Spinnin’ Records, Universal Music, Warner Music and many more? Or perhaps be at the forefront alongside KSHMR, Martin Garrix, Maarten Vorwerk, Afrojack, Avicii among world-renowned artists who produced some of other musicians’ biggest hits! Well look no further, as EDM Ghost has all of this available to you and more with their top quality services. Catering to both producers and buyers, the company offers only the very best customer service and great experience with both buying and working as a producer. Now, they are looking for more ghost producers to sell their work on the website.

The process is extremely simple. All you have to do is fill out their form on the ‘be a producer’ page, and with only a short waiting period of one to two days, they will get back to you. If your track is put up in their shop, when it is sold the producer earns 72% of the earnings. With their top priority being to showcase the very best high quality tracks and offer complete transparency for both buyers and producers, this makes it the top ghost production site around in the business currently. Aside from this, EDM Ghost have a team of professional producers who are on hand to create special custom tracks, and if that wasn’t enough the website also offers mixing and mastering services.

For those looking to buy tracks through the website, purchasers of any track in their shop will own 100% of the rights, being able to do whatever they please with the track. Selling only exclusive beats (tracks), buyers won’t find these tracks anywhere else ensuring exclusivity and originality. Working within a large number of styles from dubstep to electro house, and techno to hardstyle and pop with everything else in between, also maintaining 100% confidentiality for buyers. Although signing on the labels mentioned at the above isn’t a guarantee – having tracks at such production stage will definitely rise the chance for it to be released there.

To find out more about their services including buying, ghost producing, mixing and mastering and much more, check out their website here. You can also check out their Facebook page here for more details.