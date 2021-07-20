Kaskade brings out deadmau5 to massive SoFi Stadium show in LA

By Juan Llorens 12

If there is someone who knows about selling out stadiums, arenas, and convention centers it is no other than Kaskade. After selling out the Los Angeles Convention Center in 2016 to a massive 23,000 people, Kaskade took it one step further by playing the newly opened $5.5 billion SoFi Stadium in the city of angels. To make the show even bigger, he brought fellow collaborator deadmau5 to open the night.

Fitting over 70,000 people for concerts, SoFi Stadium saw its first show with Kaskade, Deadmau5, and Dombresky for an incredible night. Kaskade hinted throughout the week to arrive early to the show because the opening acts were going to be next level. The American superstar DJ and producer did not lie as Dombresky and Deadmau5 surprised the packed stadium with incredible sets. To make the night even better, Deadmau5 joined Kaskade to play their 2008 hit, ‘I Remember’.

When @kaskade and @deadmau5 drop the track that made me forever love EDM. Tonight felt like a dream. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GzNbudsjFN — matmatjo (@matmatjo) July 18, 2021

Here is another legendary clip of the night:

Seeing @kaskade blow the roof off SoFi stadium made the year and a half wait of seeing him live again well worth it 🥳🙌 pic.twitter.com/MOui9SwZC4 — Omar ◢ ◤ (@OmarH7L) July 19, 2021

For many, it was their first show after the pandemic as the United States is slowly easing restrictions on shows and gatherings. We could not think of a better way to celebrate than a Kaskade concert at a stadium with over 60,000 fellow ravers. The Grammy-nominated American DJ and producer is no stranger to breaking records as this could potentially go down as the biggest headline, non-festival show for a DJ in the United States.

Image Credit: Ivan Meneses for Insomniac